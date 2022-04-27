Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($117.81).

ETR PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of €77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

