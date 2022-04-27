Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Babylon stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Babylon has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $34,980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

