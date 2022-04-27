Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio is 61.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

