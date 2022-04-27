Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.
Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
SAN opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 265,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Banco Santander by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 157.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
