Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

SAN opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 265,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Banco Santander by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 157.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

