Bank of America Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $145.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Roku stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 16.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

