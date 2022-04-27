Bank of America Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Buy

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 765,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775,312. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
