Bank of America Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Buy

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 765,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775,312. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

