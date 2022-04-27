Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKRIY. AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.10) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

