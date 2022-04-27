Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.049 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NYSE:BMO opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

