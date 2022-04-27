Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

TSE BMO opened at C$138.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.85. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$114.88 and a 52 week high of C$154.47.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.85.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.