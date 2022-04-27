Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
TSE BMO opened at C$138.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.85. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$114.88 and a 52 week high of C$154.47.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
