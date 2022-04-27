Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

