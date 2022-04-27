Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,732. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

