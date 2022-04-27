Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNNRW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,800. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
