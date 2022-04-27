Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €38.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.
STM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.85 ($50.38).
STMicroelectronics stock opened at €34.86 ($37.48) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.86.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
