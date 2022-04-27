Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

