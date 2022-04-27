Barclays Begins Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBD. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

