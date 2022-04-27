Barclays Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock worth $1,305,562,658 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

