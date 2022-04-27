Barclays Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $570.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.43.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $429.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.49. MSCI has a 52-week low of $429.21 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

