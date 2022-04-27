Barclays Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.90 ($47.20).

DWS stock opened at €31.54 ($33.91) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($45.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.11.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

