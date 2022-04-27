Barclays Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $146.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

