Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($10.97) to GBX 832 ($10.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 780 ($9.94) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

BTDPY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 129,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,119. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.