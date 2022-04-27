Barrick Gold (ABX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

ABX opened at C$28.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.38. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

