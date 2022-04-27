Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 69,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

