Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HURN opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

