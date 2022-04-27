Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €97.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €97.00 ($104.30) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.34 ($77.79).

BAS opened at €50.55 ($54.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52-week low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a 52-week high of €71.99 ($77.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.56. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

