Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.58.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group increased their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.02) to €76.50 ($82.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.
Shares of BASFY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Basf (Get Rating)
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basf (BASFY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.