BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 15.55%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

