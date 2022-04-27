BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in April

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BESIY stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 51.55%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

