Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.29.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
