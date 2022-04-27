Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

