Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.