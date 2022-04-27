Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BZLYF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.
Beazley stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
