Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($67.74) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.01).
Shares of BC8 opened at €43.04 ($46.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($74.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
