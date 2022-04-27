Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €61.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.01).

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 opened at €43.04 ($46.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.79 and a 200 day moving average of €55.02. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($74.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.