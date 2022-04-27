Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.08) to GBX 138 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 112.82 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £173.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,128.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.80. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

