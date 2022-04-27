Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.08) to GBX 138 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
LON:BEG opened at GBX 112.82 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £173.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,128.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.80. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
Further Reading
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.