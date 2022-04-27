Belden (BDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Belden has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.030-$1.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.350 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Belden by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

