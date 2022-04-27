Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BDC opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

