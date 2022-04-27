Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

