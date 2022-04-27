Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

