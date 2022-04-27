Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to C$0.65 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BSX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 619,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,029. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 15.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$177.47 million and a PE ratio of -27.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. Belo Sun Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.88.

In other news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,713,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,917,848.33.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

