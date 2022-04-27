Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $9,937,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

