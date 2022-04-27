Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.70 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BHE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $826.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

