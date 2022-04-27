Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHIL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 948,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

