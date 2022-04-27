Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $152.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,314 shares of company stock worth $78,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

