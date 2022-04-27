Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.30% from the stock’s current price.
LON:GFM opened at GBX 112.69 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.40. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
