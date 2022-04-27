Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.30% from the stock’s current price.

LON:GFM opened at GBX 112.69 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.40. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

