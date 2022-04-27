Berenberg Bank Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB)

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.72 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($10.27).
HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.