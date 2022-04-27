Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

CAML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.98. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($4.92). The company has a market capitalization of £479.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.