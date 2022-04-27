Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.19. The company has a market capitalization of £428.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

