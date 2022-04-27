Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 2,714,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

