Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Up 87,305.7% in April

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,236,800 shares, a growth of 87,305.7% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 33,368,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,639,430. Beyond Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.