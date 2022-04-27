Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 2,163,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,009. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 534,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $13,358,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.