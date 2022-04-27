BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.18 million. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

