Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.
NASDAQ BGFV opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.
BGFV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
